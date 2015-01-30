> KCZ ON PAJE BEACH

Kite Centre Zanzibar on Paje Beach is set against a stunning background of the endless blue Indian Ocean, beautiful white beaches and an African village, where the pace of life hasn’t changed for over fifty years. The reef is far off-shore, after ample flat water, perfect for beginners and freestylers. The reef itself offers amazing waves for the more experienced kitesurfer. The people are curious, friendly and welcoming, but most of all they teach us what we in the fast western world lost a long time ago: Hakuna Matata (no problem in Swahili) and Pole Pole (take it slow). Therefore we believe Zanzibar is a truly unique place in the world. Combine this amazing sport with relaxing and discovering the raw beauty of this relatively untouched island or combine with a safari. We cannot wait to teach you this fantastic sport and share our knowledge of these waters and surroundings with you!!!