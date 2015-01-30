> KCZ ON PAJE BEACH
Kite Centre Zanzibar on Paje Beach is set against a stunning background of the endless blue Indian Ocean, beautiful white beaches and an African village, where the pace of life hasn’t changed for over fifty years. The reef is far off-shore, after ample flat water, perfect for beginners and freestylers. The reef itself offers amazing waves for the more experienced kitesurfer. The people are curious, friendly and welcoming, but most of all they teach us what we in the fast western world lost a long time ago: Hakuna Matata (no problem in Swahili) and Pole Pole (take it slow). Therefore we believe Zanzibar is a truly unique place in the world. Combine this amazing sport with relaxing and discovering the raw beauty of this relatively untouched island or combine with a safari. We cannot wait to teach you this fantastic sport and share our knowledge of these waters and surroundings with you!!!
> WHAT WE OFFER
> LOCATION
Paje Beach is THE ideal location and epic flatwater spot for kitesurfing on Zanzibar. As early explorers of the island we were motivated by a desire to make kitesurfing accessible for both beginners and experienced kitesurfers alike. So we went on to start the first Kite Centre on the island in 2006. Shallow blue waters, white sandy bottoms and constant winds await your arrival.
PERIOD
The best months for kitesurfing are from June until October and December until March.
WIND
Experience constant winds in the season. The average wind speed is around 16 knots, usually increasing towards the end of the day. The wind is always side onshore.
WATER
The water temperature is always over 24 degrees so your wetsuit can stay at home. Flat water lagoon for beginners, waves out on the reef for advanced riders.
> ALL VIDEOS
